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Dual-core Europe must now defend itself
Trump in Ankara again shows why the Europeanisation of NATO is urgent business
Jul 8
•
Timothy Garton Ash
160
13
27
June 2026
To rejoin the EU, the UK must first understand it
A full return will require a marathon of democratic persuasion
Jun 17
•
Timothy Garton Ash
197
29
35
In praise of Serbian students
For three decades now, they've been leading the fight for democracy
Jun 8
•
Timothy Garton Ash
144
11
32
May 2026
How to defeat Vladimir Putin
Don't just do something, stand there
May 24
•
Timothy Garton Ash
265
23
56
Europe's political fragmentation
From Cardiff to Kyiv… My conversation with Yascha Mounk
May 10
•
Timothy Garton Ash
,
Yascha Mounk
, and
Persuasion
33
1
4
Germany as Europe's leading military power
Chancellor Merz must ensure its strength is embedded in a European structure.
May 5
•
Timothy Garton Ash
124
33
23
April 2026
How to survive another 1000 days of Trump
Ignore him. Sounds ridiculous, but makes more sense than you might think.
Apr 25
•
Timothy Garton Ash
212
22
50
In joyful Budapest, I see chance for a big change
The landslide that swept away Viktor Orbán means Hungary might just pioneer an unprecedented post-populist transition. If successful, it would have…
Apr 15
•
Timothy Garton Ash
137
11
28
March 2026
Why Europe matters - in 1min 58secs
A stronger Europe or bust
Mar 29
•
Timothy Garton Ash
131
12
30
Love Actually? Washington’s current relationship with Britain is more like Contempt Actually
For the UK to regain respect in the world, it needs its European leg as well as its transatlantic one
Mar 22
•
Timothy Garton Ash
153
24
25
The Iran that might yet be
Beautiful country, hideous theocracy & young Iranians yearning to be free
Mar 15
•
Timothy Garton Ash
112
8
21
The US transforming the Middle East?
A reminder of how well it went last time…
Mar 8
•
Timothy Garton Ash
98
8
21
© 2026 Timothy Garton Ash
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