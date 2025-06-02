Poland's new president is bad news for Europe
A bitterly divided country will be hamstrung just when Europe needs it most
History of the Present (week ending Monday 2 June 2025)
Shortly after 9 PM Central European Time on Sunday 1 June, I watched on Polish television as the liberal, internationalist, pro-European candidate for president, Rafał Trzaskowski, d…
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