History of the Present

History of the Present

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Marc Schneider's avatar
Marc Schneider
21h

Saying we need it is besides the point. I'd like to see it, but it seems highly unlikely.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
21h

Why does the presidential nomination have to be so late? Why not settle on someone like JB Pritzker and spend two years making him a household name? Ozempic might have time to transform him too.

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