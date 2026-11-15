History of the Present (week ending 15 November 2026)

I had the pleasure this week of being interviewed for their podcasts by not just one but two great journalists from whose work I have learnt an enormous amount over the decades. David Remnick is the long-time editor of the New Yorker. In the 1980s and 1990s we shared the experience of witnessing and writing about the end of communism and the Cold War in Europe – I from central and eastern Europe, he from the Soviet Union (see his book Lenin’s Tomb). Martin Wolf is the chief economics commentator of the Financial Times, and my absolute go-to person on the global economy. In recent years, he has written more about larger issues of liberalism and democracy, notably in his book The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism.

Inevitably, there is considerable overlap between the two podcasts, so I'd suggest plumping for one of them. My conversation with David Remnick has rather more about Putin, eastern Europe, Ukraine and Russia; that with Martin Wolf, rather more about the origins of the crisis of liberalism and the prospects for liberal democracy and the European Union.

I post below both the video and audio links. TGA

With David Remnick:

Video:

Audio:

With Martin Wolf:

Video:

Audio:

And the perfect Christmas present…

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