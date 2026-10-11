History of the Present

History of the Present

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Karen Ege Jensen's avatar
Karen Ege Jensen
Oct 11

I do very much agree with you. We must support Ukraine as much as needed. I simply cannot stand the thought that Putin should win. And sometimes I can’t help thinking that we should have sent troops when this horrible villain started this war.

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Sheila Petzold's avatar
Sheila Petzold
Oct 11Edited

Two conflicting messages in this piece. yes, Europe and other democracies in the world must support Ukraine and have been far too slow off the mark. But the end of this piece points to right wing elements in Europe gaining influence and perhaps power. It seems the oligarchs and their messaging everywhere are well entrenched. This is not comforting.

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