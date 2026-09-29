History of the Present (9 days to 29 September 2026)

Passa Porta event at Flagey in Brussels with Caroline de Gruyter and Karel Verhoeven (Photo: Inge Janssens)

In Brussels last week for the publication of the Dutch edition of Europe in 7 1/2 Chapters (although, somewhat to the dismay of my Dutch publisher, many Brussels readers seemed to prefer the just-arrived English original), I was struck once again by the way that city embodies a paradox of today's Europe. It's simultaneously the capital of European integration and of Belgian disintegration.

Even as Ursula von der Leyen delivers her ‘State of the Union’ speech in the European Parliament, Dutch-speaking Flanders and French-speaking Wallonia live almost entirely separate lives – different languages, schools, media, political parties. A decade ago, Belgium set what I believe is a world record for a democracy, going 589 days before the disparate Flemish and Walloon parties could agree to form a coalition government. (Let me know if you think someone else has beaten that record – in a proper democracy, that is.)

Now Brussels, a largely French-speaking city geographically surrounded by Flanders, has outdone that: it took 613 days to form the current regional government. The unbelievably complicated city-region of Brussels has no less than 19 municipal districts and six different police zones for its less than 1.3 million people.

In 2010, a leading Flemish nationalist politician, Bart De Wever, told Ian Buruma, ‘the paradox of today is that, as Europe is growing together, the nation-state is falling apart’. No prizes for guessing which nation-state he had particularly in mind.

Now that same De Wever is prime minister of Belgium, leading a complicated five-party coalition of Flemish and Walloon parties, formed after a mere 236 days of negotiations. (Perhaps we need a new proverbial term: ‘a Belgian sprint’.) It's known from the colours of the different parties as the ‘Arizona’ coalition. But in recent opinion polls, the more radical, Flemish nationalist-populist Vlaams Belang has been gaining ground – as have such parties all over Europe. In Brussels, by contrast, it's the left-wing opposition PTB that’s currently topping the polls – compare the recent Berlin result for Die Linke.

Interested in Europe? They certainly are in Brussels. But everyone told me we would never have got such a large audience for a debate about Europe five years ago – not even in the capital of the EU. (Photo: Inge Janssens)

Beside the event at Flagey, my other speaking commitment was at the Brussels campus of the Catholic University of Leuven, which recently celebrated the 600th anniversary of its foundation in 1425. But it, too, illustrates the complexity of Belgium since, under the pressure of Flemish cultural nationalism in the late 1960s, it was split in two: the Dutch-speaking KU Leuven, which remains in that beautiful old city, and the French-speaking UC Louvain, in the new town of Louvain-la-Neuve.

The university library in Leuven. This is the successor-building to the old university library that was infamously burned by Imperial German troops in 1914. (Photo: KU Leuven)

Famously, when the university library was divided, books with even-numbered shelf marks went to the French-speaking UC Louvain, while the odd-numbered books remained in Leuven. I asked my KU Leuven hosts whether they had easy access to books from the other half of the library?

‘Well, you know, inter-library loan.’ In other words, just like requesting a book from a library in Portugal or Ireland.

They now had excellent relations with their French-speaking counterpart, they told me, but under Flemish law and regulations, UC Louvain is officially treated just like any other foreign university.

No wonder some say it's only the existence of Brussels that is holding Belgium together. But there's another way of looking at this. Perhaps it's only the degree of European integration achieved in the EU that allows the country in which the Union’s capital sits to indulge in such a degree of disintegration? As a country trying to fend for itself - like poor old post-Brexit Britain – it couldn't afford the luxury (or would actually fall apart). Only European unity allows so much Belgian disunity. Or is that altogether too dialectical…?