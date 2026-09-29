History of the Present

History of the Present

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Timothy Garton Ash
Sep 29

Correction: it was actually 541 days of negotiation and 589 days without an elected government (ie under caretaker government) after the 2010 Belgian election. Apologies for the imprecision. TGA

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EUWDTB
Sep 29

"In 2010, a leading Flemish nationalist politician, Bart De Wever, told Ian Buruma, ‘the paradox of today is that, as Europe is growing together, the nation-state is falling apart’."

Belgium was never a nation-state in the first place. Nation-states define themselves by "one language, one history" etc. (a supposedly organically grown collective "soul"), but if anything, Belgium is and has always been the perfect opposite of that idea.

Nationalists such as De Wever and also the far-right VB want to turn Flanders into a nation-state.

For now indeed, only the cosmopolitan Brussels (more than 50% of its inhabitants speak neither French nor Dutch (the two official languages in Brussels) at home) and the anti-nationalist French-speaking part of the country (Wallonia) prevent that from happening... and perhaps also the EU.

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