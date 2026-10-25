History of the Present

History of the Present

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Olafur Ragnar Olafsson's avatar
Olafur Ragnar Olafsson
3d

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Strategy. Trust. And (above all things) Truth (discerned, never wholly monopolized, but a shared foundation). A love of Truth.

We don't need kings (neither on a throne nor on the pitch). Nor can we only go by philosopher-statesmen (sadly, maybe).

We do need leaders of all backgrounds who are both surefooted AND have a healthy humility (hence love of Truth). Leaders who have a vision forward (we need the future back).

Individuals do not move mountains.

People move mountains.

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Willie Clark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦's avatar
Willie Clark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦
2d

Excellent post... and wow, TGA and Messi...how good is that!

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