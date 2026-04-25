How to survive another 1000 days of Trump
Ignore him. Sounds ridiculous, but makes more sense than you might think.
History of the Present (10 days to 25 April 2026)
According to the constitutional calendar, Donald Trump will be president of the United States for another 1000 days. How can we survive them?
‘Ignore him’ sounds like ridiculous advice, since we're talking about the most powerful man in the world. But maybe there's something …
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