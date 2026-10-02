History of the Present

History of the Present

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Joe K Baker's avatar
Joe K Baker
Oct 2

Outstanding, beautiful quote Garton Ash: “Pessimism of the intellect is a strength when you pair it with optimism of the will’ absolutely 💯

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Uwe's avatar
Uwe
Oct 2

As an old German Liberal, I have been reading and appreciating Garton Ash and his indefatigable work. However, I'm afraid his message suffers from the same error of omission that has plagued the entire liberal establishment all over the West: you cannot convince anyone who hasn't always been in our camp to join us if you're unwilling to admit that our institutions were hijacked by postmodernist anti-enlightenment radicals who live in a universe neatly divided into white colonialist oppressors and colored victims. In that universe, the breakdown of a European nation state is not a calamity but the desired outcome, so that our victims can flood into our world and eradicate the oppressing culture. Speaking of culture: an SPD convention where access to feminine hygiene products in male bathrooms becomes an important agenda item is what we call a "Treppenwitz" but it is unfortunately serious. The liberal establishment always insists that such things are a "distraction" that gets exploited by the evil Right. Ordinary people disagree, and they will continue to vote for people who give voice to their discontent. You can hold them in contempt but they feel oppressed by women in burkas on their streets, by North African men harassing their daughters, and by knifings. The minute you dismiss this as unimportant or barely even true, you are done. You're finished, politically, because you're seen as the kind of establishment liar that one day extolls the virtues of real existing socialism and on another day tries to tell you that all your asylum seekers are highly deserving victims of persecution who will put their industrious shoulder to the European wheel and become versions of Cem Özdemir. A nonstarter.

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