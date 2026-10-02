History of the Present (three days to 2 October 2026)

What's brewing in Germany…? (Author’s photo)

Tomorrow, 3 October 2026, is the 36th anniversary of the unification of Germany in 1990. It was a pleasure to talk again to the excellent History editors at the German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, Rafaela von Bredow and Eva-Maria Schnurr. The conversation was conducted in German. What follows is a translation back into English (with American spelling) done for Der Spiegel, so don't be surprised if a little of the wording sounds a bit odd. The content is very well captured.

DER SPIEGEL: Professor Garton Ash, you were a 24-year-old doctoral student when you crossed Checkpoint Charlie into East Germany on a cold January day in 1980 to do research at Humboldt University. You stayed there for almost 10 months. Did you think back to that time when you heard about the recent election successes of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD)?

Garton Ash: Of course. I was shocked! But I wasn’t surprised.

DER SPIEGEL: In part because of your experiences in the East back then?

Garton Ash: Careful. When we talk about eastern Germany, we mean two different things. One is the German Democratic Republic (GDR), the communist dictatorship in which I lived and did my research. The other is the formerly East German states in the period after reunification. If you’re looking for the causes of the AfD’s current electoral successes, you’re more likely to find them in the transformation process following the end of communism.

DER SPIEGEL: The lack of experience with democracy in the GDR is often cited to explain eastern Germany’s turn toward parties on the political extremes. Does that not play a role?

Garton Ash: If that were true, you would have to say the same of the Spaniards after 1975, or of Portugal, where democratization succeeded quite well despite the preceding dictatorship. I don’t find it convincing. The fact that the West German parties never really established themselves in eastern Germany has to do with the period of transformation.

DER SPIEGEL: How so?

Garton Ash: German reunification took place precisely when the big-tent parties began to disappear. Until then, they had been present in every pub and every village; they were firmly rooted in society. But after reunification, that was less and less the case. It happened everywhere in Europe, not just in Germany.

DER SPIEGEL: Because traditional voter milieus were dissolving, such as the workers in the case of the Social Democrats (SPD)?

Garton Ash: Yes, the era of the big-tent parties is over. Think of the French Socialists, or even here in the UK, Labour and the Conservatives. It’s a pan-European phenomenon. But in Germany, there are also the tensions between the so-called Ossis from the east and the Wessis from the west. In part, these are justified: a bit more flexibility and empathy could have been displayed in the takeover of the GDR.

DER SPIEGEL: You see it as a takeover?

Garton Ash: It was clearly a takeover – but a takeover that the majority of East Germans wanted. I remember the last GDR elections in March 1990 very well. The mistakes came later.

DER SPIEGEL: For example?

Garton Ash: I experienced it personally, though less intensely and painfully than my East German friends – for instance, when a third-rate West German academic was given a senior position at a university in the east and then went around with that air of dismissive condescension. In addition to the enormous economic investments, there were certainly also impressive examples of West German dedication. But this at times almost colonialist attitude ultimately did more harm than the concrete policies.

DER SPIEGEL: That is why eastern Germans vote for the right wing today?

Garton Ash: That’s part of it, but not the only reason – and it’s not only the East. The AfD is currently leading in nationwide opinion polls, and in recent elections in Berlin, it won two western boroughs. You find such electorates in the north of England or in the Rust Belt in the United States too. I recently reread Karl Loewenstein’s famous 1937 article on militant democracy, and in it he says: Fascism is not an ideology. It is a political technique that builds on emotions.

DER SPIEGEL: All populists do that.

Garton Ash: Sure, that applies to the AfD, but also to Nigel Farage in the UK, Donald Trump in the US and Marine Le Pen in France. Loewenstein says that we democrats are unable to compete with the fascist pied pipers and their politics on the emotional level. Which is why we have to build constitutional and political hurdles – that is, we must counter populist seduction with reason.

DER SPIEGEL: In Germany, militant democracy has worked well up to now.

Garton Ash: But today, we liberals – and I use that term in the broadest sense to include everyone in the center and on the left, and also liberal conservatives – cannot focus exclusively on reason. German politics in particular suffers badly from the technocratic, formulaic language that goes along with it. It’s all about complicated compromises behind closed doors and lengthy processes. That leaves the entire field of emotions to the AfD.

DER SPIEGEL: In Berlin, the leftwing Die Linke party managed to win the election. How do you interpret the party’s success? Was it also driven by emotion?

Garton Ash: Also. But by no means only. The problem of unaffordable housing in big cities, for example, is very real. In Berlin, too, this was overall a vote of no confidence in the established parties, especially among younger voters. What’s interesting is that across Europe, young women are more likely to give their vote to left-wing anti-establishment parties, while young men prefer the right-wing ones.

DER SPIEGEL: AfD politicians are promising a kind of “Back to the Future.” The former East German national anthem was sung at campaign appearances and there were also events involving groups riding Schwalbe mopeds, the cult brand from the East German manufacturer Simson. At the same time, they seemed to criticize East Germany, speaking of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a “Stasi 2.0” and about today’s Germany as a kind of SED dictatorship, in reference to the party that held power in East Germany. Why does this contradictory historical messaging work?

Garton Ash: In the same breath, the AfD also speaks about people who are “culturally alien” and about “thinking German.” There’s a bit of everything. Intellectually speaking, what the AfD cooks up is essentially goulash – or, if you like, solyanka. A wild mixture of ideological fragments. As we can see with Donald Trump. It only works because it speaks to feelings of fear and anger, and also of real suffering.

DER SPIEGEL: How can the parties of the political center respond?

Garton Ash: They have to go to the people and treat them with basic respect. The message has to be: I hear you, I see you, I respect you.

DER SPIEGEL: Are there any non-populist politicians out there who embody this approach?

Garton Ash: Péter Magyar in Hungary is a good example. I was in Budapest for the election, but Magyar only returned to the capital on election night. Before that, he had gone to every small town and every village and talked with people, with heartwarming sympathy for their concerns. Andy Burnham, our new prime minister, can do that too. Unlike Keir Starmer.

DER SPIEGEL: And unlike Friedrich Merz?

Garton Ash: I doubt that Merz succeeds in establishing contact with anxious and in part embittered voters. But I believe it’s possible – even without a nationalist, populist tone. Also without, if I may say so as a professor, using the language of the professor. When half of the young men in Saxony-Anhalt vote for the AfD, it is a sign that we have failed.

DER SPIEGEL: Who is “we”?

Garton Ash: Not only the politicians, but also we historians and journalists and documentary filmmakers who have tried to provide civic education. Obviously, we haven’t succeeded.

DER SPIEGEL: Your new book, “Europe in 7½ Chapters,”* is aimed especially at young people and seeks to awaken enthusiasm for the European idea. Isn’t that a bit naïve given the situation?

Garton Ash: Not at all. The book is an attempt – not in a 1,000-page tome but in a slim, hopefully entertaining, 160-page volume – to guide young people toward the lessons of history. Without their having to experience the horror of dictatorship and war firsthand.

DER SPIEGEL: Does the strength of the right-wing populists also derive from the fact that the ideal of liberalism has lost its appeal?

Garton Ash: Of course. First, liberalism today is the ancien régime, the establishment. And the dissatisfied rebel against the existing order. Second, liberalism has taken on forms that many people reject, for example neoliberalism. This immense economic inequality eventually turns into inequality of power. In the United States, and also to a certain extent in Britain, we are somewhere between democracy and oligarchy. Two billionaires just pledged Nigel Farage a total of 72 million pounds for his political party, Reform UK. The role of money in politics is dangerous.

DER SPIEGEL: Doesn’t the weakness of liberalism also lie in its having underestimated the identity-forming significance of home, nation and tradition?

Garton Ash: In 1848, liberalism and patriotism were inseparably linked. In the past 30, perhaps 40 years, liberals have spoken mainly about Europe and the international community. The idea of the nation as a political community was largely left to the right. Now we are seeing the consequences. That’s why we need a liberal patriotism with a positive concept of country and homeland, but one that is civic and inclusive, not ethnic and nationalist.

DER SPIEGEL: And you believe that the Germans, of all people, are able to develop a benign form of patriotism?

Garton Ash: But of course. Look at a politician like Cem Özdemir, the son of Turkish migrants. He lives out exactly that kind of love of homeland.

DER SPIEGEL: There are post-liberal currents that offer other forms of community. In the US, for example, Vice President JD Vance wants to put religion back at the center. What do you make of that?

Garton Ash: I always have to laugh at the term “post-liberalism.” When you don’t know exactly what you want to say, you call it “post.” In the new right-wing currents in the United States, you find a lot that was already advocated by the reactionaries of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. I can hardly find anything new at all. The more precise term for it would be anti-liberalism.

DER SPIEGEL: Liberalism once promised advancement and prosperity, but what can it offer a society that is shrinking and aging? A society that is confronted with climate change and species loss? A society which is, more than anything, no longer able to produce economic growth?

Garton Ash: I would go beyond that. I would add that Europe is facing extreme challenges from both the inside and the outside at the same time. We’ve talked about the internal problems. From the outside, Europe is under military pressure from Russia, political pressure from the United States, and economic and technological pressure from China. On top of that come the climate crisis and artificial intelligence, which already poses a great danger today. It’s a formidable mix, but you know what? The anti-liberals have no answers to it whatsoever. It’s up to us liberals to find them.

DER SPIEGEL: Shouldn’t politicians simply be honest and tell people: Your children are not going to be better off?

Garton Ash: First you have to ask what “better” means. Perhaps there will be less economic growth overall, but cleaner air because we rely on clean energy. Perhaps the existing prosperity will be distributed more fairly. And perhaps we can preserve and defend our European way of life. For that, we need reforms. For Europe too: It won’t work without a common security and defense policy. And we have to get something done on artificial intelligence at the European level. Otherwise, we’ll find ourselves trapped powerlessly between China and the United States.

DER SPIEGEL: When we spoke with you a year and a half ago, you said that “something new” had begun with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “but we don’t yet know where it will lead.” Do you see it more clearly today?

Garton Ash: We shouldn’t have any illusions there: We are heading toward a world of disorder and wars. We already live in a post-Western world. We are witnessing the return of great-power politics, increasing nationalism and disintegration.

DER SPIEGEL: A gloomy forecast.

Garton Ash: Pessimism of the intellect is a strength when you pair it with optimism of the will. It is necessary to analyze the problems free of sugarcoating, and then find and implement radical solutions, trusting that things can be changed. One example is the response of the Western world to the deep crises of the 1970s. That response led us into one of the most optimistic periods in European history.

DER SPIEGEL: What radical changes are currently necessary, aside from improved political communication and liberal patriotism?

Garton Ash: We need a better distribution of prosperity. The figures show that economic inequality has risen sharply again after a historic low in the 1970s. That is a central problem. In addition, Europe has to be able to take action when individual member states are unable to do so on their own. I’ve already mentioned defense and the digital sphere, but also capital markets and climate policy. In culture, on the other hand, Brussels should not play a significant role.

DER SPIEGEL: Artificial intelligence is increasingly gaining power over people’s thinking, and it is in the hands of just a few companies. Has there ever been a comparable existential threat in history?

Garton Ash: The comparison with nuclear weapons is often drawn. But nuclear weapons were at least under the control of a few states. Artificial intelligence is not only in state hands but also in the hands of private superpowers: the big tech platforms and their founders. At the same time, it is the focus of fierce geopolitical and geoeconomic competition between the United States and China. At this point, one can’t be very optimistic.

DER SPIEGEL: Your intellectual pessimism again?

Garton Ash: Certainly. We Europeans must at least have a say on this issue. And it would be even better to create potential for innovative companies and artificial intelligence at the European level as quickly as possible. Together, including Britain. So that, as Trump always says, we hold cards in our hands. At the moment, apart from the Dutch company ASML, which makes the machines for chip production, we have very few cards.

DER SPIEGEL: That would mean the development of our own technologies and not just regulation.

Garton Ash: Both. But as with social media, it doesn’t work if Europe only wants to regulate and the innovation takes place elsewhere.

DER SPIEGEL: Isn’t it already too late?

Garton Ash: Maybe. But that is precisely why Europe must not resign itself.

DER SPIEGEL: Is there still any reason for optimism?

Garton Ash: I am not optimistic, but I am up for the fight. We have to fight for the truth and for facts – in the universities, in the newsrooms and in politics. Truth and facts are threatened by disinformation on social media and by artificial intelligence. It is about the renewal of the open, liberal society.

DER SPIEGEL: On Oct. 3, Germany will once again celebrate the Day of German Unity, the anniversary of the country’s 1990 reunification. It is a date that doesn’t put everybody in a celebratory mood, with many seeing it as the day that East Germany was absorbed into the West. What would you say to East Germans who feel there is nothing to celebrate?

Garton Ash: For me personally, Nov. 9, the day the Berlin Wall came down, is more important than Oct. 3. The day of freedom more than the day of unity. Many East Germans feel the same way, as do even more Europeans. But that doesn’t mean there is nothing to celebrate on Oct. 3.

DER SPIEGEL: You once said that the feeling of freedom, once experienced, cannot be permanently suppressed. Was that an illusion?

Garton Ash: Absolutely not. Freedom is not only a political concept but actually also a feeling. A Polish poet said years ago, in essence: I don’t know exactly what freedom means, but every day I know what unfreedom is. The challenge lies in conveying the value of freedom to young Europeans without their first having to experience unfreedom.

DER SPIEGEL: You write in “Europe in 7 1/2 Chapters” that you have never been as worried about Europe as you are now. At the same time, your new book is entertaining – with apple strudel, cappuccino and the odd drink. Is cheerfulness a strategy in the face of the oppressive situation?

Garton Ash: Absolutely. In England, much has fallen into deep crisis as a result of Brexit, but the humor has remained. To adapt Goethe: Humor lost, everything lost.

DER SPIEGEL: Professor Garton Ash, thank you for this interview.

The original German interview can be found in Der Spiegel 41/2026, online here (paywall, I’m afraid).

* https://www.timothygartonash.com/shortest/