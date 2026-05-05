Germany as Europe's leading military power
Chancellor Merz must ensure its strength is embedded in a European structure.
History of the Present (10 days ending 5 May 2026)
As we mark the 81st anniversary of the end of the second world war in Europe this Friday, 8 May, it’s clear that Germany will again be the leading European military power.
Already next year its defence spending will be as mu…
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