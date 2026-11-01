History of the Present

History of the Present

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Joseph Blalock's avatar
Joseph Blalock
10h

Double standard? Russia invaded Ukraine- raped killed kidnapped and continue to do so. Hamas invaded israel - raped, killed and took hostages. Hamas paid a heavy price but not heavy enough, and got hezbollah, Iran and Yemen also to attack Israel. The Germans should STFU and you might want to as well.

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
11h

Sands' speech is a serious piece of work, and his family history gives him standing few others have on the question of silence in Germany. One thing that might deserve equal weight is how the war crimes framing lands when Hamas has spent years building tunnels and firing positions under homes, schools and hospitals, which makes civilian harm part of its strategy. German caution also grows out of a real and recent rise in attacks on Jews across Europe, so some of what reads as silence may be a fear of feeding that. The comparison with Russia in Ukraine is worth pressing on as well. Moscow invaded a neighbor, while Israel was answering a massacre of its citizens and a hostage crisis, and the two cases might strain under a single standard.

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