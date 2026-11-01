History of the Present (week ending 1 November 2026)

The al-Qarinawi family’s home following an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp last Thursday, 29 October 2026. (© Ramzi Abu Amer/JNA via ZUMA Press/Reuters Connect)

One of the most excruciating spectacles of recent years has been official Germany’s failure sufficiently to acknowledge the tragic truth that the horrendous, traumatic terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians on 7 October 2023 has been followed by a response from the government of Benjamin Netanyahu that goes well beyond entirely legitimate self-defence by the State of Israel, committing what, in the view of numerous leading legal experts, have been war crimes and crimes against humanity.

This, for example, is the considered view of the Holocaust survivor and distinguished international lawyer Theodor Meron, who co-signed an expert report supporting the ICC’s indictment of Netanyahu and his defence minister. (You can read about it in his book A Thousand Miracles: From Surviving the Holocaust to Judging Genocide.) The ICC is of course now under unprecedented attack from the Trump administration.

For the rest of the world, Germany – and Europe more generally, despite the different position taken by countries such as Spain – has been seen to have flagrant double standards: one standard for Russia in Ukraine, another for Israel in Gaza. The last High Representative (quasi-foreign minister) of the EU, Josep Borrell, spoke about this with eloquence and passion in his 2024 Dahrendorf lecture here at Oxford.

I wrestled with this complex and organising subject last summer, in an essay entitled The Israel-Gaza Tragedy and Europe’s Responsibility. As I mention there, attempts were also made in Germany to silence artists and authors who raised these issues, tarring them with the brush of antisemitism and terrorist sympathies.

Now I'd like to share with you the extremely moving, subtle, compelling and extremely frank way in which the distinguished international lawyer and author Philippe Sands recently addressed the issue, on receiving the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade at this autumn’s Frankfurt Book Fair. His speech is freely available online, and Philippe has kindly given me permission to reproduce it here. TGA

Philippe Sands: “The Albatross of Silence”

Vielen Dank, it is indeed a good day. And it is a day, of course, that comes after another good day when the Nobel Peace Prize committee I think has also recognised the kinds of values I and so many of you in this room care about in bestowing their honour on Navi Pillay. It is an honour to be with you this morning. The award of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade is special.

It is special because until recently my readers were drawn from the confines of the world of law, and because Frankfurt is significant for our family. André Schiffrin was a renowned publisher. He came every year to this Book Fair, and three of his authors – Gunnar and Alva Myrdal, and George F. Kennan – were honoured with this Prize. His daughter Natalia happens to be my wife. She is also my first reader, and most acute and constant critic.

And it is special because the subject of peace is at the heart of themes that permeate all of my work, and which I will address this morning: the burden and dangers of silence, the confrontation of wrongs, the rights of individuals and groups, and the indispensability of the rule of law.

These themes coalesce around the idea – revolutionary in 1945 and contested still today – that state power is limited by the rights of individuals and of groups, under national and international laws. This idea transcends law and literature and it touches each of us.

These themes emerged for me only later in life. My childhood was incredibly happy, I was loved and I had everything that a child could wish for. Yet I grew up in a world of silences, matters of which my brother and I were only vaguely aware.

This was a family silence, of the past. It was only later that I learned the details. The psychoanalysts Mária Török and Nicolas Abraham captured the effect in words that introduce my book East West Street:

»What haunts are not the dead, but the gaps left within us by the secrets of others.«

The secrets of our others were the murderous events of which you need no reminder. Ours was a German silence, borne out of horrors that befell my grandparents and mother. The consequence was: nothing German in the house. No dishwasher or music, no car, no books, no nothing. Well, not quite nothing: somehow, German – well Austrian – nourishment squeezed past the trap door. I remain extremely partial to schnitzel and strudel.

Over the years things changed. At university I met the German lector – actually he was Austrian – a lovely man, not a monster, and we became friends. As a lecturer, my students included many impressive young German students. And it was nothing monstrous about them either. We talked of the past, in good, open ways.

Several of my dear German friends are here in the audience today. A filmmaker. A museum director. A lawyer born in the East. And the son of a lawyer who was convicted and hanged at Nuremberg for the murder of four million human beings, including eighty members of my own family. Niklas Frank has discarded silence, engaging with his father’s crimes, his family history, his country’s history. He is my friend. His presence today says more than any words possibly could.

My work as an academic and a barrister – we are the ones who wear the wigs – valued independence and integrity, and the fair assessment of facts, wherever they may lead. A barrister cannot easily be tribal: you act for some you like or some you don’t, whose values you share or abhor. And you are not criticised ever for acting against your own country or any group to which you might happen to belong. Yet to be a barrister and academic doesn’t mean I have no views. I have views, and I will return to them shortly.

One thing led to another. An independent spirit allowed things German to become a part of my life. A dishwasher arrived, then a car, and a footballer – which nine-year-old Londoner could ever forget Gerd Müller’s winning goal against England in the 1970 World Cup? – then music, German expressionist art and books.

Some writings have influenced me greatly, like Sebastian Haffner’s Geschichte eines Deutschen – I recently wrote the foreword to an English re-issue. He was a trainee judge at the Berlin Kammergericht, in March 1933, he witnessed the collapse of his country’s guardrails, an instant end to constitutionalism, legality and a cohort of referendars, destroyed by nationalistic and personal ambitions, corruption, and a cult of personality. As the Prussian justice system caved, so did the rights of individuals and groups. As he puts it, the rule of law tradition ›disappeared overnight‹. Does this sound familiar? I express my deep respect for the lawyers and judges in the United States and elsewhere who stand firm and independent in the face of all the assaults. Haffner reminds us of what we are capable of, and how easy it can be. And there is no better account. Chapter 30 of Geschichte eines Deutschen should be required reading in every school.

The years passed. I wrote academic books and I argued cases before international courts and tribunals, on the environment, boundaries, war, international crimes.

And then an invitation came from Lviv, to deliver a lecture on my cases on international crimes. Lviv was Lemberg, where Leon Buchholz was born, in 1904, in the Austro-Hungarian empire. In 1914, he fled to Vienna, as the Russians invaded. In 1938, he was stripped of his nationality and expelled. He became my Parisian, French grandfather. And I went to Lviv not so much because I wanted to give a lecture but to find the house where he was born. This was about memory and identity, to learn who he was, to learn who I am. In preparation, my mother Ruth passed on two bags filled with the haunting secrets of others. I was fifty. I had never seen the birth certificates, the swastika-embossed passports, the deportation orders, and other documents that filled the gaps of our family history.

I found Leon’s house. I gave a lecture on the origins of crimes against humanity and genocide, the direct fruits of National Socialism, it might be said. Almost unbelievably, it turned out that the origins of these concepts were in Lviv, and the lives of the two men who studied there. Despite the horrors that followed, Hersch Lauterpacht and Raphael Lemkin did not curl up in a corner and weep. They produced ideas, then books – Lauterpacht on crimes against humanity and the individual, Lemkin on genocide and the group. At Nuremberg, their ideas became international law, as I told in East West Street, Rückkehr nach Lemberg. Last month I was back in Lviv, as the mayor unveiled a memorial plaque at the very building where these two men first studied criminal law a hundred years ago. Today it is the people of Ukraine who are defending our Nuremberg principles. They need our support and our solidarity, and they should have it because their struggle is our struggle.

Lviv gave me a writer’s voice, one that touches on the individual and the group, matters of identity, memory, silence. But there is nothing original in what I have done. My friend Laurent Naouri sang the »Erbarme Dich« from the Matthäus-Passion. The aria is a plea for mercy. It follows Peter’s denial of the truth – »Ich kenne des Menschen nicht« – and his moral collapse at seeing what he has done – »[Er] weinete bitterlich«. The Passion connects two characters from Rückkehr nach Lemberg. In Cambridge, England, Hersch Lauterpacht struggled as he wrote the closing arguments for the Nuremberg trial. »I am comforted by the ›moving strains‹ of the Matthäus-Passion«, he told his son Eli, who would later become my teacher. At the very same time, in a Nuremberg jail cell, Hans Frank told a visitor that the only thing that helped him get through the trial was »to imagine that I am listening to the Matthäus-Passion.« How extraordinary: a defendant and a prosecutor, on opposite sides of the courtroom, finding solace in the same shared musical space. Lauterpacht understood Bach’s work, Frank did not. The work reflects a Pietist belief that downplays the role of the Priest-celebrant and the group, it emphasizing the primacy of the individual. This idea mirrored Lauterpacht and Lemkin’s different approaches to the law – the individual or the group? The distinction persists today. It informs our conflicts and the quest to which this Prize is dedicated.

*

Peace requires justice. Justice requires rules. Rules require law. And law applies universally, not selectively. That is what the rule of law means. But the law does not operate in a vacuum. This I have learned. Writers and literature have a role, they take us to places where lawyers and judges and prosecutors do not tread. As Sebastian Haffner noted, as legality disappeared so too did the ›world of books and discussion groups‹. This is a subject of my recent book, 38 Londres Street, on the Pinochet era. For three decades the Chilean courts failed to address the crimes, so it was the writers who broke the silence. Pablo Neruda predicted, then Bruce Chatwin, Pedro Lemebel and Roberto Bolaño narrated.

So it is again, as nationalisms and populisms beget new racisms and antisemitism and islamophobia and more. Boundaries are violated, civilians targeted, crimes perpetrated, impunities unleashed. Nature too is under assault, as this summer’s climate emergency made very clear. Next April, I will publish The Fifth Crime, a plea to add another international crime to the four that protect we humans. Those who destroy nature should face international justice. Inspired by writers like Rachel Carson and Christopher Stone, the crime shall be called ecocide.

And now, as though our addiction to fossil fuels and the destruction of the nature that sustains us is not good enough for us, we decide it is time to develop a new addiction: to technologies and artificial intelligences that threaten to destroy us. You could not invent the human condition, caught between decency and destruction. How do we explain such a thing? Just read the opening pages of Éric Vuillard’s novel The Order of the Day – a gathering of top industrialists make their peace with Herr Hitler – and then observe the assemblage of top technology moguls attending the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, making a peace of their own. Ambition, greed, narcissism, fragile male egos. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. Round and round and round we go. So what is to be done?

Every community has rules, the international community is no different. It’s called international law, it’s been around for centuries. Most of the rules work incredibly well and they are not about to disappear, even if some are gravely violated. This is the time to stand up for them, not be silent; a time to face the facts, to uphold our principles, to build on them. It is a time to resist, not to despair, for the rule of law is a long game. That is the lesson of Lauterpacht and Lemkin. When the grasp of the enemy is at your throat – as Spencer Tracy declared in the film Judgment at Nuremberg – that is when you defend your principles. And those principles include the language of law.

A few years ago, I argued a phase of the case brought to The Hague by The Gambia, accusing Myanmar of genocidal acts against the Rohingya community. I didn’t like much that my opponent, a Nobel Laureate, said in court that day, but one line was memorable and has stuck with me: »International law may well be our only global value system«, Aung San Suu Kyi told the judges. She was right. I am not starry-eyed, international law is not perfect, or fully effective, or immune to expressions of power. But a world without rules is a total nonsense. And those rules are not just for others, not just for our enemies. They are universal. They are for us too, and they are for our friends.

And that brings me back to Germany, which has engaged like no other country with the crimes of its past. Germany has made me who I am. Yet there hangs a burden of heavy responsibility, like the albatross hung around the neck of the ancient mariner, in Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s famous poem.1

The Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, were appalling. They evoked the pogroms that inspired Raphael Lemkin to invent the word genocide. I was deeply shocked that day, but I also feared what might follow. I joined other British, Jewish lawyers – including a former President of the United Kingdom Supreme Court – in writing a column for the Financial Times. We made three points.

One: Hamas’ actions on the territory of Israel were an egregious violation of the basic norms of international law.

Two: like any state, Israel had a right to respond in self-defence.

Three: that right was not unlimited and had to be exercised within the limits of international law.

I stand by these points, and I deeply regret that the fears I had came true. International crimes were committed on the territory of Israel on October 7th, and then on the territory of Palestine, in Gaza and the West Bank. What label to put on those crimes is much debated. Lemkin would likely have called both genocide, but his definition set a lower bar than the one that was adopted in the 1948 Convention on Genocide. The International Criminal Court has charged leaders on both sides for war crimes and crimes against humanity, but – for now at least – not genocide.

South Africa has brought a case to the International Court of Justice, a different court in The Hague. It does allege genocide. In a month’s time, that Court will give its judgment in The Gambia v. Myanmar case. Its interpretation and application of the 1948 Convention will go somewhere in indicating whether South Africa’s case will succeed or fail.

Whatever the rulings, the debate about labels is, I believe, an unhelpful distraction. There is no hierarchy among the various international crimes. To kill many as a war crime or a crime against humanity is not less grave than a genocide. These are all terrible crimes. They demand accountability and they must be called out, and those who do the calling – whatever label they use – should not be silenced or excluded or punished, merely for exercising freedom of expression. Writers and journalists, songsters and poets, filmmakers and others must be able to tell their stories.

To silence the fact of the crimes is indecent. To silence those who seek to call out the crimes is also indecent. Germany has called out and acted on many horrors, from the Yazidis to the Uighurs, from Syria to Iran, from Myanmar to Sudan and Ukraine. Yet on Israel, Gaza and the West Bank the German silence has been loud. Relatedly, the restrictions on debate are troubling to me. This is all the more so after the International Court’s clear advisory opinion of 2024, on the Palestinian right of self-determination. Britain, Canada, France and many other countries have since recognised a Palestinian state. In recent days they have imposed sanctions. The British Foreign Secretary has characterised conduct in the occupied territories as ethnic cleansing.

Germany knows all about ethnic cleansing. So why the silence?

Literature helps us to understand why speaking the truth can be so difficult. In The Ratline, I wrote of the son of a Nazi governor, who accepts his father’s involvement in mass murder but is unable to characterise him as a criminal. In sharp contrast, the governor’s granddaughter has found the strength to speak the facts for what they are. That is courage.

I understand, I really understand, that a speaker’s identity and its past conduct are relevant. I am aware too that some German leaders have begun to speak more sharply in their criticism of Israel’s actions. That is right, even if it is tentative and limited. It is not antisemitic. It is not ›anti-Israel‹. It is truth.

And a true, non-racialised ›reason of state‹ for Germany, eighty years after Nuremberg, must surely be to break silences about international crimes, wherever they occur and by whomsoever they are committed, even friends, especially friends. That includes crimes that may be perpetrated by a state established to protect the very individuals who suffered acts in the name of the German state. Decades on, these too are ›beyond comprehension‹.

Silence – and silence about crimes – is what I litigate and write about. The books are a form of literary advocacy against silence. The silence of the family. Mine and of others on the victim side, and also on the perpetrator side. The silence of communities, including political and religious institutions. The silence of countries. Like that of Britain, for its colonial legacy, as described in my book The Last Colony, on Chagos and Mauritius, or the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Or in relation to Chile, or Rwanda, or Serbia, which unbelievably recently allowed a convicted genocidaire to be buried with military honours.

This is what I know: silence is not the way. Not for a family. Not for a community. Not for a country. Which is where law and literature come together, telling stories, opening minds, bringing truth to power, confronting prejudice and double standards, excavating matters that some may wish to hide.

And so, in these difficult times, here in Germany but also elsewhere, as the abyss beckons once more, let us not forget from whence we came, and the principles established to shine a light on the horrors.

Let us know that silence will hang like an albatross around our necks. Let us draw hope, from the Lauterpachts, Lemkins and Haffners. Let us hear the writers, the poets and songsmiths who call things by their names, even if it makes us uncomfortable: novelists like Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse, on the genocide in Rwanda, or Adania Shibli, on a crime in the Negev; writers like Eva Menasse and Richard Flanagan, who confront our own struggles with truth; and filmmakers, like Luca Guadagnino, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor; and all who use the power of words and images and rules to protect the autonomy and rights of individuals and groups.

And so …

Let us protect the writers and the jurists, so they may be free from threat, attack or sanction.

Let us not »allow ourselves to become like those with whom we are coping«, as George F. Kennan once warned, and apply the rules to all, friends and enemies alike.

And so, to take a refrain from my favourite Canadian poet:

Let us run no more, with the lawless crowds, whoever they may be.

Let us hold to account the killers in high places, even as they say their prayers aloud.

Let us ring the bells, that still can ring.

Let us not forget there is a crack, a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.2

1 »Instead of the cross, the Albatross / About my neck was hung.« Samuel Taylor Coleridge, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (1834).

2 Leonard Cohen, Anthem (1992).

On a related theme, but in a much lighter vein: In memory of the late, great Patrick Stewart, here’s his brilliant Monty Python-inspired sketch, ‘What has the European Convention on Human Rights ever done for us?’

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