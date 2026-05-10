Europe's political fragmentation
From Cardiff to Kyiv… My conversation with Yascha Mounk
History of the Present (five days ending 10 May 2026)
I always enjoy talking to Yascha Mounk on his podcast The Good Fight. Here we go on a political tour from Britain's latest election results through France, Germany, Poland and Hungary, ending up in Ukraine.
You can find both the audio of the conversation and the transcript here:
History of the Present i…
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