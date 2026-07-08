History of the Present

History of the Present

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Carl Richard's avatar
Carl Richard
Jul 8

I think Europe is strong looking forward. We are the ones are the weaker, a divided nation that has isolated itself from its allies. However, the most promising thing is that of the backlash to the same Trump administration policies. I feel an old spirit awakening in the core of the citizens

e pluribus unum.

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Nicolas Köhler's avatar
Nicolas Köhler
Jul 10

Thank you for your analysis and the coining of „dual-core Europe“ . What worries me us that the UK, due to the unfortunate Brexit, is no part if dual-core Europe. It leaves Britain vulnerable and Europe weaker. For both it is very important to cooperate very closely in military domain. Britain cannot rely on the US anymore either, the „special relationship“ is so „special“ today that one can hardly detect it in the dangerous days.

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