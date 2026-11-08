History of the Present (week ending 8 November 2026)

Hooray for the blue wave in the US midterm elections on 3 November. But how should Europe and other American allies react to it? I'll be writing about that shortly. You may find my answer surprising.

Meanwhile, here's a podcast in which I talk about what Europe was, is and could be:

And join me in London on November 23. I'll be in conversation with polymath - or is that polyMatt? - Matthew d'Ancona:

Tickets here: https://howtoacademy.com/events/the-story-of-europe-the-worlds-oldest-and-newest-continent/