History of the Present

History of the Present

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Josep Gras Carmona's avatar
Josep Gras Carmona
6h

Les anàlisis de Timothy Garton Ash dels fets polítics, de les influències geopolítiques en la configuració de marcs de relació entre països cada cop més convulsos i, en definitiva, de les claus per saber interpretar millor el món contemporani, sempre m'han semblat dotades d'una gran lucidesa. Aquesta Història del Present, que he descobert tard, em sembla un clar exemple.

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