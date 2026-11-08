History of the Present (week ending 8 November 2026)
Hooray for the blue wave in the US midterm elections on 3 November. But how should Europe and other American allies react to it? I'll be writing about that shortly. You may find my answer surprising.
Meanwhile, here's a podcast in which I talk about what Europe was, is and could be:
And join me in London on November 23. I'll be in conversation with polymath - or is that polyMatt? - Matthew d'Ancona:
Tickets here: https://howtoacademy.com/events/the-story-of-europe-the-worlds-oldest-and-newest-continent/
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Les anàlisis de Timothy Garton Ash dels fets polítics, de les influències geopolítiques en la configuració de marcs de relació entre països cada cop més convulsos i, en definitiva, de les claus per saber interpretar millor el món contemporani, sempre m'han semblat dotades d'una gran lucidesa. Aquesta Història del Present, que he descobert tard, em sembla un clar exemple.