History of the Present (4 days to 15 October 2026)

Sign held by a high school student outside the Lycée Turgot in Paris, October 5 (Photo: Quentin de Groeve / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect)

French students have good reasons for revolting against the state of their schools and universities – and more broadly, the state of the world they are growing into. But they are also, like so many generations before them, replaying the French Revolution (which they learn about in school at the age of 12 and again at 16). And with a recurrent penchant to reproduce, albeit in a minor key, and sometimes celebrate, its violence.

To mark the publication today of the English-language edition of Europe in 7½ Chapters, I thought I'd share with you the following two paragraphs from the chapter on Historical Europe, in which I reflect on this:

“What the French already at the time called ‘la Révolution’ propagated a strikingly new post-Enlightenment understanding of popular sovereignty, in which all are citizens notionally equal in a single, indivisible nation. It gave us the motto ‘liberté, égalité, fraternité’ (‘liberty, equality, fraternity’) and the world’s most stirring national anthem, the Marseillaise – actually written in Strasbourg, but popularised by revolutionary volunteers from Marseille – which still inspires French rugby teams to heights of martial valour against the English: ‘Marchons, marchons! Qu’un sang impur abreuve nos sillons!’ (‘March, march! Let an impure blood irrigate our fields!’) The process culminated in the authoritarian rule of the military leader and self-crowning emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, just as Russia’s Bolshevik revolution would culminate in the murderous tyranny of Joseph Stalin.

France has been replaying its revolution ever since. The monarchy was restored after Napoleon was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 but overthrown again in a three-day mini-revolution in July 1830, with barricades in the streets of Paris. It was then that Eugène Delacroix painted his famous picture of Liberty Leading the People, Liberty being personified by the symbolic figure of Marianne, in a white dress, wearing the red, forward-drooping Phrygian cap of the 1789 revolution and waving the tricolour flag. In 1848, France came early in a wave of revolutions across Europe. After participating in those events, the great political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville recalled how at one point he ‘had the feeling that we had staged a play about the French revolution, rather than that we were continuing it’. A Committee of Public Safety was revived in the Paris Commune of 1871. The French journalist Bernard Guetta remembers that when he and his fellow students took their turn in Paris in May 1968, they were determined to ‘replay the revolutions of yesteryear, 1789, 1848…’. In 2018, when so-called gilets jaunes protesters, named for their high-visibility yellow vests, marched against the emperor – sorry, president – Emmanuel Macron, a woman dressed as Marianne stood out in the throng.”

And now again, in 2026…

Order your copy here (for UK and Europe) or here (US). (I'm not sure which is better for Canada. Perhaps a Canadian reader can let us know?) Also available on Kindle or as an audiobook read by me (first time I’ve done this).