History of the Present

History of the Present

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Justin O'Connor's avatar
Justin O'Connor
Oct 15

That’s pretty superficial

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Don Bates's avatar
Don Bates
Oct 15

The French Revolution is still in progress. Thanks TGA for the update.

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