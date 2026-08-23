History of the Present

History of the Present

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StevePNW's avatar
StevePNW
2d

Or is it AI Ponzi, or AI Enron, or AI Mysticism? Why would anyone quote Elon Musk as a rational actor? There is something terribly wrong with him. Every time I watch an interview with a Tech CEO, I can't believe how blatantly they lie and how creepy and transparently false the sales pitch is. I think, omg, these guys aren't geniuses, they're morons and liars and thieves.

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Andrew J. Turner's avatar
Andrew J. Turner
2d

A great read for a Sunday … it does appear a crisis episode will be needed to galvanise true progression

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