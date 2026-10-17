History of the Present

History of the Present

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Stef Hublou's avatar
Stef Hublou
Oct 17

Thank you. Your little story makes a good read again. I have been to Poland a couple of times, and it is a people full of potential and nice character indeed.

Since some two decades, in Belgium and Holland, we enjoy the presence in the Debate of the Polish-Belgian philosoper, Alicja Gescinska; who has been, talking about older philosophers and activists, a personal friend to Roger Scruton.

Still, now I am quietly turning back to my reading; since a week the object is... "A Soldier's Story" by general Omar Bradley, the main general in the allied Western Command after Eisenhower. Very instructive, and rightly quoted by authorities as "the best account about the war, together with Winston Churchill's".

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bb's avatar
bb
Oct 17

May Adam live for 100 years!

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