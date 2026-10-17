History of the Present (two days to 17 October 2026)

Adam Michnik, ca 1990 (Photo: IWM, Vienna)

Adam is 80. I don’t believe it. That means we’ve known each other for 45 years. We first met during a Solidarity strike in Rzeszów in 1981. That evening, I wrote in my journal that I found in him George Orwell’s ‘crystal spirit’.

Then other times during the 1980s, when I was in and out of Poland and he was in and out of prison, writing his greatest essays.

Then the year of triumph. The first edition of Gazeta Wyborcza rolling off the presses of the ruling communists’ daily Trybuna Ludu in spring 1989. A long unforgettable train ride from Warsaw to the mining town of Bytom, where he was standing as a candidate for the Sejm in the 4 June election: Adam talking all the way, as only he can, already laying out his vision of the dual dangers for Poland of the red and the black. Crammed into the back of a taxi with him and Bronisław Geremek, roaring triumphantly through Warsaw on 5 June 1989.

Incongruously, together in Frankfurt on the evening of German unification in October 1990, both of us wondering at German leftists’ inability to celebrate their national triumph. As the clock strikes midnight, Adam whispers to me, with his broad impish grin, ‘Nie będzie Niemiec pluł nam w twarz’ (’The German won’t spit in our face’)! The words are from the old Polish patriotic song ‘Rota’, and I would say he was three-quarters joking.

Then arguing about how to deal with a difficult past. I recommended the German, he the Spanish way.

And many more conversations since. He certainly isn’t always right, but he’s always interesting.

Three qualities distinguish Adam: electrifying energy, verbal brilliance, courage. And the greatest of the three is courage. The 18th-century English intellectual Samuel Johnson - a brilliant talker, like Adam – said ‘Courage is reckoned the greatest of all virtues; because, unless a man has that virtue, he has no security for preserving any other’.

And listen to the poet who was politically most important for our generation, Zbigniew Herbert:

bądź odważny gdy rozum zawodzi

bądź odważny w ostatecznym rachunku jedynie to się liczy

(be courageous when reason fails you

be courageous in the final reckoning it’s the only thing that counts)

So I say: Sto lat, Adamie!*

* In Poland, instead of ‘Happy Birthday to You’, one says or sings ‘May you live for 100 years!’ The older one gets, the more relevant that wish seems.

This text was originally written for a book celebrating Adam’s birthday and is published in Polish in today’s Gazeta Wyborcza.

Just on the off chance that I hadn't mentioned it… Order your copy here (for UK and Europe) or here (US). (I'm not sure which is better for Canada. Perhaps a Canadian reader can let us know?) Also available on Kindle or as an audiobook read by me (first time I’ve done this).